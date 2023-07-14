terrorism

Ex-soccer star accused of plotting terror with Osama bin Laden found not guilty

Nizar Trabelsi, a former Tunisian professional soccer star, was extradited to the United States in 2013 to face the charges

Presumed Tunisian terrorist Nizar Trabelsi (L) introduces a summary procedure against the Belgian State at the Brussels summary Court for his excessive detention conditions, 13 February 2002.
Olivier Matthys/ BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

In a rare and shocking development, an accused foreign Islamic terrorist was found not guilty Friday by a jury in federal court after a trial on charges he conspired with Osama bin Laden to conduct a suicide bombing on Americans in Europe two decades ago, his lawyer said.

Nizar Trabelsi, a former Tunisian professional soccer star, was extradited to the United States in 2013 to face the charges. The indictment alleged that he personally met in the spring of 2001 with bin Laden to volunteer for a suicide bomb attack against U.S. interests.

Preparations unfolded over the next several months, according to the indictment, with Trabelsi allegedly obtaining chemicals in Europe and subsequently joining others to scout a potential target: a military facility that was used by the United States and the United States Air Force.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

terrorism
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us