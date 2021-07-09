Family Searching for Dog Lost After Pacific Palisades House Fire

Early Thursday morning, a fire burned down a home on N Paseo Miramar in the Pacific Palisades. Now, the family who owned the house is looking for their beloved dog Chloe, who went missing the night of the blaze.

Mariah Morris, whose partner's family owned the home, said Chloe was seen in the house shortly before the fire spread inside. The family got out of the building safely, but couldn't find Chloe.

"There were concerns she didn't make it out, but after they had gone back with the Fire Department, there was no sign of [the dog] in what was left of the house," Morris said.

The family isn't assuming the worst yet, and believes Chloe ran into the steep canyon right next to the neighborhood.

The dog likes to explore, but she usually stayed within the family's property, Morris said. "We think that if [she] was frightened, she may have run deeper into the canyon behind the property or somewhere else in the neighborhood."

Chloe is a miniature golden doodle, Morris said, who "looks like an oversized, curly teddy bear."

Mariah Morris

"She is VERY friendly, curious, she loves playing fetch and going to the dog park," Morris added. Chloe also knows many tricks, including hopping around on her hind legs.

"She's incredibly smart," Morris said.

Morris said the family has listed Chloe on PawBoost, a website for lost and found pets, and has made posts on Facebook and Twitter.

They've also been in contact with local veterinarians, the No Kill Network of animal shelters, and Dog Days Search and Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to reuniting lost animals with their owners.

Those methods helped get the word out or provided tips for finding lost animals that the family will use over the weekend, Morris said, but as of midday on Friday, the family hasn't heard anything about Chloe.

The family hopes that anyone with information about Chloe's whereabouts, particularly hikers in the area who may have seen the dog, will email Morris and her partner at findchloethedog@gmail.com

"Please please help us find Chloe," Morris said on Twitter.