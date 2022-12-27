Free Entry Days at National Parks in 2023

Mark your calendars, outdoor enthusiasts.

Here's when you can get into a national park for free in 2023.

Jan. 16 – Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

– Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. April 22 – First day of National Park Week

– First day of National Park Week Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

– Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day

– National Public Lands Day Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

The following parks in California will be taking part in the entrance fee-free days.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cabrillo National Monument

Death Valley National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lava Beds National Monument

Muir Woods National Monument

Pinnacles National Park

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

Yosemite National Park

Some fees, including those for camping and transportation, will still be in place.

Learn more on the National Park Service website.