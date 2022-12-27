National Parks

Free Entry Days at National Parks in 2023

By NBC Bay Area staff

Yosemite National Park, with Half Dome reflected in the Merced River.
Mark your calendars, outdoor enthusiasts.

Here's when you can get into a national park for free in 2023.

  • Jan. 16 – Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 22 – First day of National Park Week
  • Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

The following parks in California will be taking part in the entrance fee-free days.

  • Cabrillo National Monument
  • Death Valley National Park
  • Joshua Tree National Park
  • Lassen Volcanic National Park
  • Lava Beds National Monument
  • Muir Woods National Monument
  • Pinnacles National Park
  • San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
  • Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
  • Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
  • Yosemite National Park

Some fees, including those for camping and transportation, will still be in place.

Learn more on the National Park Service website.

