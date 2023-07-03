Gunman shoots 8 people, including child, in Philly, police say

Philadelphia police are expected to reveal more information on the shooting. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.

A gunman is in custody after he shot at least eight people, including a child, in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police said the mass shooting occurred in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue though there are multiple scenes connected to the shooting. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims.

Police also said the male shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. They have not yet revealed the man's identity or confirmed if other suspects were involved.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.