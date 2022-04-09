Mother Says 3-Year-Old Was Attacked by Dog Inside Hemet Day Care

What to Know

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Southern California home used as a day care center, officials said.

The girl suffered bite wounds to her face, arms and stomach area and received 180 stitches after the attack April 2 in Hemet, said Riverside County Department of Animal Services Lt. Lesley Huennekens.

The dog's owner claimed the animal had been in a pen and tethered in the backyard, but the young victim's mother said the dog was inside the house, John Welsh, a spokesman for Animal Services, said in a news release.

The girl's mother said the child was dragged outside during the attack, the release said. The mom was not at the home during the attack and it wasn't known if any children were there.

The 2-year-old pit bull mix, Bruno, remains in a secluded kennel at a shelter, the Southern California News Group reported Friday. Unless its owner requests a post-seizure hearing, the dog will likely be euthanized “in the interest of public safety,” Welsh said.

Huennekens said earlier this week that the child had returned home after a few days in the hospital.

“I spoke to the family a few days ago and she was in surprisingly good spirits,” Huennekens said Wednesday.