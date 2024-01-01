Powerball

Here are the winning numbers for Monday's $810 million Powerball jackpot

Monday's drawing also comes with an estimated $408.9 million one-time cash prize in lieu of the $810 million being distributed with 30 payments over 29 years

By NBC Staff

Powerball
FILE - Getty Images

The winning numbers for the $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Monday night.

Here are the winning numbers: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, a red powerball of 1 and a power play of 3x.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward in 2023 after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Winner winner chicken dinner! You just won the lottery, but do you know what to do next? Here’s what to know before you cash out.

Powerball
