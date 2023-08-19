How to prepare your pets, livestock for Hurricane Hilary

While Southern Californians brace for expected rain, wind and floods from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is reminding the public to keep their animal companions in mind while making emergency preparations.

Heavy showers are forecasted for much of the region Sunday as Hurricane Hilary takes aim for SoCal, expected to be a tropical storm by the time it reaches the area. As residents stock up on emergency supplies and line their properties with sandbags to prevent flooding from reaching their homes, it’s important for them to make preparations for their pets, too.

The first tip the DACC is offering pet parents is to make sure their animal companions have ID tags with up-to-date contact information. As for livestock owners, the department said it’s imperative to place them in a secure shelter that will protect them from the elements.

Hurricane Hilary

1-5 Rainfall forecast

The DACC recommends the following:

Pet parent preparedness

Prepare an emergency kit for your pets, including food, water, medications, copies of licensing and vaccination records and comfort items.

Locate pet-friendly shelters and accommodations in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Have a secure carrier or leash on hand for each pet, facilitating safe transportation.

Familiarize yourself with local evacuation routes and have a plan for transportation.

Make sure your pet’s microchip registration has all your current contact information in the registry.

Tips for livestock owners

Ensure ample food, water, and medications are readily available for your livestock.

Reinforce fencing and structures to prevent damage from strong winds.

Have a means of transportation and a designated location in mind for relocating livestock if needed.

Establish a communication plan with neighbors and local animal welfare organizations.

It is crucial to follow evacuation orders and evacuate early. Waiting until the last minute can have potentially fatal consequences.

DACC said it's prepared to work with the LA County Office of Emergency Management and local animal care agencies to help with evacuations.