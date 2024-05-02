San Francisco

Crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in SF's Nob Hill

By Bay City News

SFFDPIO / X

San Francisco firefighters responded Thursday morning to a building fire in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on social media shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the fire on Jackson Street near Leavenworth Street, saying they've encountered flames and smoke on all levels of what appears to be a three-story residential building.

No injuries were reported.

Riders on Muni cable cars through the area should expect delays in both directions, fire officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
