Justice Department Opens Inquiry Into FBI Interview at Heart of Flynn’s Guilty Plea

Flynn pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI

Michael Flynn
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The Justice Department recently opened an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the FBI's interview of Michael Flynn while he was serving as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the inquiry.

Flynn pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI during that interview, but recently asked to withdraw that plea, further delaying his sentencing.

Attorney General William Barr asked the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeffrey Jensen, to look into Flynn's FBI interview, the people familiar with the inquiry said.

