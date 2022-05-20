Krispy Kreme is Celebrating the Class of 2022 With a Dozen Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has a sweet surprise for graduates who spent the past year hitting the books.

The doughnut chain is once again offering a free dozen doughnuts to high school and college seniors to reward them for their hard work.

The promotion, which is available to members of the class of 2022, will run for one day only — Wednesday, May 25 — and you don't have to do much to cash in on the offer.

Any senior who shows up to a participating Krispy Kreme shop wearing some form of "Class of 2022" swag (shirts, graduation cap and gown, letterman jacket, etc.) will score a "Senior Day Dozen" for free while supplies last.

The aptly named Senior Day Dozen comes with eight Original glazed doughnuts and four special 2022-themed doughnuts. The limited-edition lineup includes a Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut that's full of Krispy Kreme's classic Kreme, decorated with the number "2" and dipped in chocolate icing.

An Original Glazed, White Iced "O" Doughnut is also on deck, along with a Cake Batter Filled Doughnut that's filled with Cake Batter Kreme, decorated with a “2” and dipped in yellow icing. Last, but certainly not least, the lineup includes a Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut that's filled classic Kreme, decorated with a “2” and dipped in strawberry icing.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID-19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

A separate limited-edition Graduate Dozen will also be available for purchase in Krispy Kreme shops, via drive-thru or online through the website/app on May 23-24 and May 26-29 (it won't be available on May 25, the free dozen day).

The colorful dozen comes with the same four "2022" doughnuts as the Senior Day Dozen and several other flavors, including the Original Glazed, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with white icing drizzle, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme is known for its creative doughnut giveaway themes and recently slashed the price of a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, which normally retails for $11-20, for a limited time to help customers cope with ever-rising gasoline prices.

Earlier this year, the chain also offered one dozen, free Original Glazed Doughnuts to any customer who donated blood after the American Red Cross declared a “blood crisis.” Last year, Krispy Kreme also offered free sweet treats to customers who received a COVID-19 vaccination.

