LA County Deputy Killed by Flying Tire on Freeway

The tire hit the roof and windshield of Jeffrey McKee's Volvo S40. He suffered head injuries and died at the scene.

By Associated Press

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was killed when a tire smashed into his windshield on a freeway and another deputy was hurt in a related crash, authorities said.

Jeffrey McKee, 35, of Norco was driving on Interstate 5 in East Los Angeles at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when his car was struck by a front tire that flew off a Toyota Tundra, the California Highway Patrol reported. The tire hit the roof and windshield of McKee's Volvo S40. He suffered head injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra wasn't hurt.

McKee, who joined the department in 2006, was driving home from work at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

After striking McKee's car, the tire bounced and was struck by another car. The driver got out but minutes later, he was struck by his own car after another vehicle rear-ended it, CHP Sgt. Jason Lopez told the Daily News.

The driver, Deputy Norman Anpree, was hospitalized with major injuries.

Anpree, 57, of Los Angeles, was on his way home after working at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center, the Daily News reported.

The deputy “faces a long road to recovery," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

