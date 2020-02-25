Carson

Crews Battle Large Fire at Los Angeles-Area Refinery After Explosion

The towering flames were visible as far away as Santa Monica, NBCLA photographer Kenny Holmes reported.

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire erupted at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Carson Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that it was responding to the fire, located in the 2300 block of East 223rd Street. The fire broke out around 10:50 p.m., according to City News Service.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the fire around 11 p.m. with high flames visible, and the 405 Freeway was shut down in both directions near the refinery as a precaution.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 mins ago

How Deadly Is New Coronavirus? It’s Still Too Early to Tell

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Asian Shares Slide on Fears Virus’ Spread May Be Unstoppable

Pricilla Reyes, a resident of Carson, said she felt and heard multiple explosions. Another viewer said she felt an explosion as far away as Bellflower.

The towering flames were visible as far away as Santa Monica, NBCLA photographer Kenny Holmes reported.

The northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were reopened around 11:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Carson
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us