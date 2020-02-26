Map: Watch the Coronavirus Cases Spread Across the World

This interactive map shows the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world since late January. Health officials in China first announced they were treating dozens of cases of an unknown illness on Dec. 31 and reported the first known death from the coronavirus on Jan. 11. The data used to compile this map comes from Johns Hopkins University, which first shared its dashboard of cases, deaths and recoveries for affected countries on Jan. 22.

Last updated on Feb. 25, 2020
Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE
Graphic: Shiying Cheng/NBC

