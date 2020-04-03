Map: Watch Coronavirus Cases Spread Across the US

This interactive map shows the spread of the new coronavirus around the United States since March 1, when there were about 100 cases confirmed around the country. Health officials in China first announced they were treating dozens of cases of an unknown illness on Dec. 31 and reported the first known death from the new coronavirus on Jan. 11. The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on Jan. 20. The data used to compile this map comes from Johns Hopkins University, which first shared its dashboard tally of cases, deaths and recoveries for affected countries on Jan. 22. The first death in the U.S. from COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 28.

Data as reported on Apr. 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

Graphic: Shelly Cheng / NBC Owned Television Stations

