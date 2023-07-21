See the winning numbers for Friday's $720 million Mega Millions jackpot

Is today your lucky day?

Lottery dreamers have set their sights on the growing Mega Millions jackpot drawing after a ticket worth more than $1 billion was sold for the Powerball lottery.

The new jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing reached an estimated $720 million, making it the game's fifth highest.

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 21, 2023: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57, 25 Megaplier: 2x

If someone picks all five numbers, plus the gold Mega Ball, they will have the option of taking the prize in yearly increments paid over 29 years or a $370.5 million lump sum before taxes.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. The jackpot will continue growing until someone wins.

Most of the attention had been on Powerball until a winning ticket was drawn this week. Sold at a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles, it is worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

Experts have long cautioned the lottery acts as regressive tax on the poor, with those least able to afford to lose money buying the most tickets. Many of the ticket buyers don't even consider the lottery as gambling, said Lia Nower, a professor and the director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University.

“People buy them for little kids," she said. "So it’s sort of the gateway drug for introduction into gambling. And yet there’s, you know, there’s no responsible gambling program for lottery tickets. There isn’t self-exclusion in states that allow you to purchase them online or limits betting or any of the different strategies that are employed in online casinos or sports wagering.”

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.