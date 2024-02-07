Marines

US military helicopter with 5 Marines on board goes missing in Southern California

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rescue teams are searching for a U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was reported missing while on a flight to Southern California.

The five marines were traveling on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, when it was reported "overdue" Tuesday, the Marine Corps said. The missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

The San Diego County Sheriff's confirmed they were requested to help search for the missing helicopter near Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road in East County.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue with SDSO, Cal Fire San Diego, Border Patrol and Civil Air Patrol.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The search comes as San Diego is experiencing a winter storm that has produced heavy rain since Tuesday night and has brought several inches of snow to our local mountains.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore: launching amphibious assaults, facilitating logistics and maintenance, providing sustainment and supplies, and equipping the warfighter for mission success, according to the Navy.

A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter manuevers in position during training exercise with Philippine Marines September 20, 2013 in Cavite province, Philippines.
Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images
A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter maneuvers in position during a training exercise with Philippine Marines on September 20, 2013, in Cavite province, Philippines.

No other information was available.

U.S. & World

Super Bowl 58 2 mins ago

Artists you forgot performed at the Super Bowl

Crime and Courts 28 mins ago

Jury foreperson in Jennifer Crumbley trial speaks out about guilty verdict: ‘There was an undeniable weight'

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Marines
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us