Neglected Pooch About to See a Better Life

“His story is really touching people.”

Some of those people are warmed by Louis. Others are angry.

Louis is a three-year-old lab/shepherd mix at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe. One of the center’s rescue partners delivered Louis after he was abandoned by his family.

It's okay to feel sorry for Louis. He's had a bad run. It's about to get much, much better. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. @HWAC pic.twitter.com/2XxWXf5prA — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) January 15, 2021

“This story for whatever reason is really, really upsetting people,” said Jessica Gercke, spokeswoman for Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Gercke said Louis’ previous owners neglected his care. She said a veterinarian gave the family eye drops to treat an infection in the dog’s eyes. However, Gercke said it appeared the family never gave Louis the drops and the infection worsened over a year. She said a veterinarian had to remove the dog’s eyes last month.

“It is more traumatic for Louis that he lost his sight at the age of three,” said Gercke. “Neglect is a form of abuse and that’s really what happened with Louis.”

It likely won’t happen again.

“We received [adoption] applications from literally all over the world,” Gercke said.

Helen Woodward Animal Center said it has whittled them down to two families and Louis will likely go home with one of them Friday.

“His fosters say he loves to snuggle, he loves warmth, he loves the sunshine,” Gercke said. “I can honestly say that Louis is probably one of the sweetest dogs I’ve ever met.”

She added Louis’ story should help other families and animals in the future.

“It is a big reminder to people that dogs and any pet is a huge responsibility.”