critter corner

A-boar-able runaway pig oinking around captured by NJ police

By Emily Rose Grassi and Jane Babian

NBC Universal, Inc.

This isn't a "pigment" of your imagination.

Police in South Jersey had to chase down, tackle and safely tie up a 200-pound ham-some fella on Friday.

Officers in Gloucester County had to get the pig out of harm's way when they found him oinking around the area of Egg Harbor and County House roads in Washington Township.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Léelo en español aquí

The department took to Facebook to share hog-wild pictures of the a-boar-able guy.

U.S. & World

Maryland 26 mins ago

Maryland officials release timeline, cost estimate, for rebuilding bridge

Indiana 2 hours ago

A police officer once rescued an abandoned infant. Two decades later, fate brought them together

Officials tell NBC10 that "Porky the Pig" is back home with his owners.

And, it's a good thing his owner picked him up because police said that if not, Porky was going to become the department's next K-9.

This article tagged under:

critter corner
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us