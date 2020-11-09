November Snow Adds a Fun Frosting to Mammoth Lakes

By Alysia Gray Painter

The pull and tug between fall and wintertime? It's so real.

On the one hand? You want to savor a few more spectacular trees, the sort of cottonwoods and aspens dressed in glimmering golds and oranges.

On the other (mitten'd) hand? You're longing for winter, and the crunch-crunch of ice beneath your boots, and all of the breathtaking vistas that a big snowfall can deliver.

Mammoth in November knows your longing for both.

And while the leaves have mostly vamoosed by the time Halloween arrives in the peak-pretty area, finding a few bright trees during a snowstorm is a delight.

People in Mammoth Lakes and at Mammoth Mountain got to enjoy the singular delight of an autumnal snow over the first weekend of November 2020. Take a look at some of the beautiful, bundle-up pictures now...

8 photos
1/8
Dakota Snider
Weekend winter vibes: Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain both received some fall-fun frosting, of the frostiest variety, on Nov. 7 and 8, 2020.
2/8
Dakota Snider
Peaks, fir trees, and a water-wonderful scene, too: Winter popped by the Eastern Sierra region on Saturday, Nov. 7.
3/8
Dakota Snider
It isn't winter, or at least a wintry autumn, at Mammoth Mountain if this guy isn't wearing a coat of snow.
4/8
Dakota Snider
Opening day is Nov. 14 at Mammoth Mountain, but "weather permitting" is the asterisk.
5/8
Dakota Snider
A tribute to local legend Dave McCoy added to the ski-cool scene.
6/8
Dakota Snider
What's the season hold, snow-wise? Surprises could be ahead. After all, the fifth month of 2019 turned out to be Mammoth Mountain's "snowiest May on record."
7/8
Dakota Snider
Remember your chains if you're calling upon this mountainous area as fall deepens into winter.
8/8
Dakota Snider
Staying cozy at home but missing the marvelous mountains of this neck of the woods? Keep a watch on the Mammoth Mountain and Mammoth Lakes sites for more stunning pictures of snow in the months ahead.

This article tagged under:

Eastern Sierra

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House
PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House
Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles
Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles
Photos: Gusty Winds Topple Trees, Wires Around the Bay Area
Photos: Gusty Winds Topple Trees, Wires Around the Bay Area
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us