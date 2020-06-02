beaches

Sitting, Sunbathing at San Diego Beaches Now Allowed, But With Restrictions

Parking lots and piers will remain closed despite the lift in restrictions

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Passive recreational activities will once again be allowed at beaches across San Diego County beginning Tuesday, meaning locals will be able to sunbathe and lounge at area beaches under some recommended guidelines.

County health officials are reminding the public that beachgoers must wear facial coverings and keep a physical distance of 6 feet from individuals outside their household. People will be able to take their own chairs and towels to relax on the beach.

Team sports like volleyball will remain prohibited and beach piers and parking lots will stay closed, according to the county.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 14 hours ago

Live Updates: Floyd Family Demands Other Officers Be Charged; ACLU Sues Over Attacks on Journalists

Rod Rosenstein 6 hours ago

Rosenstein Says He Wouldn’t Approve Russia Warrant Now

Beachgoers flocked to San Diego shores after the county lifted some of its restrictions to allow passive activities.

Individual beach jurisdictions will be able to decide when to reopen boardwalks and how they will enforce the rules if they choose to mandate the updated guidance.

Lifeguards will take an educational approach to beachgoers who do not immediately listen to the guidelines, according to the San Diego Fire Department. They may possibly cite or request police support, depending on an individual's compliance.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the county has steadily decreased and as of Monday, no new deaths were reported for a second straight day, keeping the toll at 269.

This article tagged under:

beachesSan Diego Countyrestrictions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us