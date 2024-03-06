Sheriff’s deputies in Kenosha County may have had to look twice when they were summoned to help Kevin Bacon home, but it all made sense when they arrived on scene over the weekend.

According to officials, deputies were called to a home in Brighton after a 450-pound pig was spotted near a family’s back door.

That pig, appropriately named Kevin Bacon, had apparently escaped from a nearby barn a mile away, and with the help of sheriff’s deputies, the family was able to guide him back home.

The family said they used Oreo cookies to lure Kevin back home, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported.

The Molgaard family made sure to visit Kevin at his home barn while his owners were out of town for the weekend, feeding him doughnuts as they solidified a bond with the animal, WTMJ reported.