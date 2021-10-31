Plaza Point, a New Holiday Shop, Debuts at Disneyland

What to Know Disneyland park in Anaheim

Ornament personalization is available on select items

The Main Street, U.S.A. shop will spotlight Christmas, Lunar New Year, Easter, and other occasions throughout the calendar

EVEN IF A HOLIDAY... isn't immediately due, it can feel like a celebration is just around the colorful corner at Disneyland Resort. Perhaps it is due to the bounty of decorations, daily entertainment events, or all of those fanciful figures that roam The Happiest Place on Earth, or some other magical reason, but the special-occasion-y vibes are always sparkly and strong. Now that sparkle has a new holiday-focused home, right on Main Street, U.S.A., thanks to the late-October debut of Plaza Point. Fans who collect Disney-themed ornaments, from the ornaments that prominently feature the year to those branch-festooning baubles that celebrate particular characters, there will be plenty to peruse. And stockings shaped like the famous icons of the Disney films, like Dumbo, Winnie the Pooh, and, of course, Mickey and Minnie, too? They'll be available, as well.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rachel Bennett

AND WHILE CHRISTMAS... items will certainly play a main role at Plaza Point, holidays and seasonal happenings throughout the year will find space in the shop. "Lunar New Year, Easter and Halloween" are three holidays that will be in the spotlight, with other occasions also coming up. But wait: You say that one of your favorite parts of the Disneyland experience is the personalized merch? Look for the personalization station inside Plaza Point, where a cast member can add a name to select ornaments. For more on this major new Main Street, U.S.A. debut, and some of the dazzle-up-the-home goodies found inside, parade by the official Disney Parks Blog now.