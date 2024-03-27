Powerball jackpot worth $865 million is up for grabs in Wednesday's drawing

Didn't win the giant Mega Millions jackpot?

You still have a shot at scoring a Powerball jackpot worth $865 million Wednesday night.

Wednesday's drawing will also come with an estimated $416.1 million one-time cash prize in lieu of the $865 million being distributed with 30 payments over 29 years.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year after months of speculation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

The Powerball drawing comes a day after a $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in New Jersey, the eighth-largest jackpot ever.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.