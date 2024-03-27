Powerball jackpot increases to $935 million after no one wins the top prize

The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $935 million after no one matched the six numbers drawn Wednesday night.
The numbers selected were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and the Powerball 8.
The drawing came a day after a player in New Jersey won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize after 30 straight drawings without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. There now have been 37 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.
The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.
The $935 million prize for the next drawing Saturday night is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $449.7 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.