Pursuit Driver Out of San Diego Comes to Stop on Onramp Near LAX

The driver stopped on an onramp near the LAX sign at Sepulveda and Century, bringing traffic near the airport to a standstill.

By Heather Navarro

A driver behind the wheel of a gray Nissan leading a chase out of San Diego came to a stop on an LAX onramp Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit of the gray Nissan Altima initially started in the San Diego area with San Diego police, before the California Highway Patrol took over.

The driver was traveling on the 5 North, before switching to the 91 Freeway heading eastbound in the Orange County area.

The driver then began heading west on the 105 Freeway in the Compton area, driving erratically and narrowly hitting other drivers.

Details on why the driver was being pursued initially were not available, but authorities said the driver initially ran red lights and made other traffic violations.

By 1 p.m., the driver had gotten out of the car amid the standoff and was standing on the overpass. Emergency personnel set up a large air rescue cushion below.

LAX saw about 23 million travelers in 2021, according to its site. LAX was the fifth busiest airport in the world in 2021.

