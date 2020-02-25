Sliding Into National OREO Day Like…

What to Know March 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Monica Pier

Slide for your favorite Stuf, then receive a free OREO

Friendships? Even the hardiest and time-tested twosome still can still be a little tender, from time to time.

And how these delicate flowers of friendships are often challenged?

You've been there, we'll guess: It's when a pair of pals can't see eye-to-OREO-loving-eye over what's the best Stuf.

You know what we're talking about. Some people in this world go for Double Stuf, or even Mega Stuf, while Thins is in for those snackers who don't like their dippable treats to be so creamy in the middle.

There's a way to settle this, and it is coming up on, you got it, National OREO Day, as well as The Day After National OREO Day, which happen to be March 6 and 7, respectively.

The dessertful deal, dear cookie fans? A massive inflatable slide is showing up at Santa Monica Pier, and OREO aficionados will be invited to slide down one of five lanes, all to support their favorite Stuf.

The slides you can choose among? OREO Thins, OREO Original, OREO Double Stuf, OREO Mega Stuf, and OREO Most Stuf.

Choose wisely, because there can only be one victor during the Los Angeles stop-over of the "What's Your Stuf?" tour, which has already called upon New York City and Atlanta.

Wait, wait, hold up: There will be many winners that day, in the real sense that everyone who stops by to slide will snag "a sample of their OREO cookie of choice!"

And while the whole cookie-to-creme ratio topic is a hot one, here's something sweet: There's a "What's Your Stuf?" contest on, and it is all about someone winning $100,000 or "other prizes."

So, what's your Stuf? Are you a creme queen? Or do you want the crispy cookie halfs pretty much on their own, without anything holding them together?

Goodness, the choices can overwhelm. Slide by Santa Monica Pier on March 6 and 7 to cast your vote, enjoy a gratis OREO, and see what lanes get the most love.