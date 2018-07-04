At least one person was trying to scale the Statue of Liberty after a banner reading "Abolish ICE" was unfurled at its base Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was spotted scaling the statue, and had made it to Lady Liberty's base, US Park Police public information officer Sgt. Dave Somma told NBC 4. The island, crowded with visitors on the July 4th holiday, was evacuated as a precaution.

The woman was seen at various points pacing back and forth on the base of the statue, then lying down and casually kicking her legs. Police officers were watching her from below as they attempted to coax her down. NYPD emergency services and aviation units were assisting U.S. Park Police.

Earlier, seven people were arrested by the United States Park Police after unrolling a banner that read "Abolish I.C.E," at the statue. The banner was organized by the group Rise and Resist NYC, which said on Facebook it was at the Statue of Liberty to demand President Trump abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and "reunite families, halt deportations and end detention as a deterrent."

The group denied any connection to the climber, however. A tweet from the @riseandresistny account read, "The climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today."

The seven protesters will be charged with unlawful protest, Somma said.

The news comes a week after a Wisconsin congressman introduced legislation to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in a demand for change that has become a campaign cry for some Democrats this primary season.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) introduced the bill following a trip to the southern U.S. border, where he noticed the “cruel, inhumane and un-American policies taking place at the border that are now a direct result of actions by [President] Donald Trump.”



