Student, 16, ‘Harassed’ While Walking to Grossmont High School: Police

A teenage student walking to school in La Mesa was verbally harassed by a man she did not know, police confirmed.

La Mesa Police Department Lt. Greg Runge said the student – a 16-year-old who attends Grossmont High School – was walking from the Amaya Trolley Station near Amaya Drive Wednesday at around 7:10 a.m. when a man began bothering her. The trolley station is located about a mile west of the high school.

The student kept walking.

The man – described as being between 35 and 40 years old – kept verbally harassing the teen, police said.

According to the LMPD, the student arrived safely at her school and reported the incident to staff. The man was not immediately located but a crime report was taken, Runge said.

The student was not hurt.

The LMPD said this appears to be “an isolated incident.” Police officers planned to provide extra patrols in the area this week as investigators work to identify the suspect.

Police said the man was described as having a medium to heavy build and a full goatee. He wore a grey beanie cap, black shirt and black pants during his encounter with the student. He was on foot. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information – or any other possible victims – can reach out to the LMPD at (619) 667-1400.