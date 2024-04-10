Philadelphia

Treats instead of cash? TD Bank debuts first-of-its-kind dog ATM in Philadelphia

The machine has its own dog-centric content that speaks directly to the bank's furry customers.

By Cherise Lynch

TD Bank

Calling all Philly dog owners! TD Bank has launched a new type of ATM that will dispense dog treats instead of cash.

The company announced that it wanted to show appreciation for its four-legged customers by installing a first-of-its-kind dog automated treat machine at the store located at South Broad and Jackson Streets in South Philadelphia.

The dog ATM is designed for all furry friends. It mimics TD's human ATMs, except this one dispenses free dog biscuits into a bowl.

Also, the machine has its own dog-centric content that speaks directly to the bank's furry customers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

To celebrate the launch, TD Bank is hosting an adoption event with local non-profit Philly Paws on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in addition to donating $5,000 to the organization.

The company said guests are invited to attend the event and check out the new dog ATM.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us