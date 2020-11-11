It's going to be a Thanksgiving unlike any other thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but now you don't have to worry about scorching the turkey because Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive to offer turkey insurance.

via GIPHY

Seriously.

Enter the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

Here's how it works.

Cooks who buy a bird early, in store or online, can buy protection for $35.

Those who buy it or have a turkey delivered from Whole Foods between now and Nov. 22 are eligible. Say your fowl runs afoul when you're cooking it between Nov. 26 and 27 -- you can submit a claim at TurkeyProtectionPlan.com.

"Overcooked? Undercooked? Burnt? Dry? We’ve got your back," the website reads.

When you submit, you'll need:

Your Whole Foods Market receipt

A picture of your "turkey fail"

A brief explanation of what went wrong

If your claim is approved, you score a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card to spend on whatever you like. Read the full terms and conditions here, where they recommend you keep a record of your submission. Also note that Whole Foods and Progressive are limiting the plan to the first 1,000 claims.