The Winchester Mystery House to stage a 13-hour tour marathon

What to Know The Winchester Mystery House's 13-Hour Tour Marathon

Friday, June 30 starting at 11 a.m. and ending at midnight; advance tickets are required for the hour-long tours

The event is marking the 100th anniversary of when the very first tours began at the spooky San Jose attraction

FRIDAY THE 13TH? It's always a huge holiday at the Winchester Mystery House, an abode that has long been associated with the eerie and occasional occurrence. That's because the former chatelaine of the rambling manor, Sarah Winchester, held a soft spot for the number 13, and finding its spooky spirit appearing in some of the home's design elements is something of a parlor game for visitors. The attraction has a tradition of holding flashlight tours in the evening hours on Friday the 13th, whenever it occurs, while hearing the property's bell rung 13 times is a sound that rings through the grounds. What to do, though, when you're just about halfway between the two Friday the 13ths of 2023 and you've got a special occasion on the haunting horizon, one that involves the 100th anniversary of tours beginning at the storied destination?

13 HOURS OF TOURS... is the answer, of course. The Winchester Mystery House is looking to June 30, 2023 for its memorable marathon, one that salutes the centennial, "to the day," of the colossal casa's first tour. Nope, you won't be on a tour that's 13 hours long; rather, the hour-long tours will run from 11 a.m. to, eek, midnight on the final day of June. That's also just about the exact midpoint of the year, the place where June and July meet, which seems like something that should be celebrated in a house known for its love of numbered chandelier crystals, windows, and such. But wait: You say you can't make a tour on June 30? Fear not: There's a Centennial Brunch unfolding on July 2. Tickets for both happenings are now available, so float by this site to snap yours up.

AS FOR WHEN... the 2023 Friday the 13ths happened and will happen? The first was on Jan. 13, while the second will take place, oh eek, on Oct. 13.