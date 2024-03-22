Third man charged with murder in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade in February that killed one woman and injured at least 25 other fans.

Terry J. Young, 20, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was killed in the shooting outside Union Station in Kansas City on Feb. 14. She was popular local radio DJ and community organizer; hundreds attended her funeral.

The news comes a month after two other men — Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown — were charged with murder following the shooting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in the statement that surveillance camera footage showed Young firing several times after he and two other men got involved in an argument.

"Young and two other individuals walked up to an individual in another group. A verbal argument commenced. After one individual pulled out a firearm, Young pulled out a firearm and pointed it at and advanced toward the first individual," the statement said.

Investigators found social media posts in which Young was wearing the same distinctive backpack seen in Union Station's surveillance footage of the incident. Cellphone data also showed Young was in the area of the shooting at the time it happened. Prosecutors asked for him to be held on a $1 million cash bond.

The news also comes as the number of juveniles charged in connection with the case rises from two to three. The Jackson County Family Court said Thursday that the third defendant is a 15-year-old charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, NBC News' affiliate KSHB in Kansas City reported. A hearing will decide whether to try him as an adult.

Prosecutor Baker said that the complex nature of the case was beyond anything she had previously worked on, but said those accused of involvement with the shooting were in custody and facing charges, thanks to Kansas City Police homicide detectives.

"Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody," she said.

She added that due to the complex nature of the case, further charges are "still expected."

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: