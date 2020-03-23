Tom Hanks says He and Rita Wilson ‘Feel Better’ 2 Weeks After Getting Coronavirus

Tom Hanks gave a positive update on his health nearly two weeks after he first announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor tweeted an update late Sunday night saying the couple is getting better, while continuing to emphasize the importance of limiting the spread of the illness by staying at home.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,'' he wrote. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar Crystal Watson spoke to TODAY last week about what a shelter-in-place order entails.

"Shelter-in-place (order) is not something that's used very often," Watson said. "It's typically more applied to disasters — like after a hurricane, for example, you might be ordered to shelter in place. In this case it just means staying at home, not going out unless you absolutely need to, and the terms of that will be defined by the authorities that are implementing the order."

The update from Hanks came a day after Wilson gave everyone a smile when the 63-year-old actress showed off her previously unknown rapping skills. She posted a video on Instagram of her rapping along to “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," she captioned the video. "See it to believe it."

The couple announced March 11 that they both tested positive for the coronavirus while he was filming in Australia, writing on Instagram that they had symptoms of a cold, fatigue, body aches and fevers.

They have been keeping everyone posted during self-isolation, whether it's getting rid of a fever but feeling "the blahs," or Wilson beating Hanks in gin rummy over and over.

The couple also have continually stressed the importance of following the advice of medical professionals and keeping apart from others to stem the spread of the coronavirus. There are now more than 300,000 cases worldwide and more than 14,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:



