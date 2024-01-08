Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor

By Kayla Galloway

Researchers from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography made revealing discoveries using sonar technology while surveying the ocean floor along the Southern California coast. 

Oceanographers discovered aging military munitions, explosives and sunken whale carcasses across 135 square miles between Santa Catalina Island and Long Beach. 

The team of Scripps oceanographers used a deep water autonomous underwater vehicle equipped with an HD camera. The same area was first surveyed in 2021 and revisited last April in hopes the team could identify the barrel-sized objects the found. 

Researchers gathered more than 300 hours of video footage of the ocean floor, showing barrel-sized objects, military munitions and pyrotechnics. 

The U.S. Navy believes the munitions likely date back to World War II, Scripps said.

Oceanographers also discovered seven whale carcasses, but say that sonar data may point to more than 60 existing in surveyed area.

What researchers found on the ocean floor:

5 photos
1/5
Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
This image shows a munition on the ocean floor of the San Pedro Basin. The image was captured by a remotely operated vehicle during a survey conducted in 2023 by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
2/5
Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
This image from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a World War II-era munition on the ocean floor of the San Pedro Basin.
3/5
Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
This image from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a World War II-era munition on the ocean floor of the San Pedro Basin off the coast of Southern California.
4/5
Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
This image from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a World War II-era munition on the ocean floor. Researchers surveyed the area in April 2024.
5/5
Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UC San Diego
This image from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a whale carcass along the ocean floor in the San Pedro Basin. Researchers made the discovery during a survey in April 2023.

This article tagged under:

uc san diego

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts
See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts
Photos: A look inside Filoli, the site for Xi-Biden meeting
Photos: A look inside Filoli, the site for Xi-Biden meeting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us