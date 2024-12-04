NBA Cup

Kings' updated schedule after missing NBA Cup quarterfinals

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Despite their 120-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, the Kings will not be advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2024 NBA Cup next week.

Instead, after going 1-3 in the NBA Cup group stage, Sacramento will play two regular-season contests against two other non-qualifiers. The Kings will face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Thursday, Dec. 12, and then play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Dec. 16 at Golden 1 Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The added regular-season games will be the first time the Kings play the Pelicans and Nuggets during the 2024-25 NBA season. Sacramento lost all five meetings with New Orleans last season and went 3-1 against Denver in 2023-24.

In last season's NBA Cup, then known as the in-season tournament, the Kings were eliminated by the Pelicans in the quarterfinals -- and then they ended Sacramento's season in the NBA play-in tournament.

Before Sacramento faces New Orleans again next Thursday, the team has three games -- Dec. 5 at the Memphis Grizzlies, Dec. 6 at the San Antonio Spurs and Dec. 8 against the Utah Jazz at home. After picking up a much-needed win Tuesday against Houston, the Kings certainly will look to keep the ball rolling despite failing to advance in the NBA Cup.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals begin next Tuesday, with the semifinals set for next Saturday and the championship game scheduled for Dec. 17.

U.S. & World

Immigration 18 mins ago

Texas is offering land for Trump mass deportation facilities

Trump Administration 33 mins ago

Trump considers replacing Pete Hegseth, his embattled secretary of defense pick, with Ron DeSantis

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA Cup
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us