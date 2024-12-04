Kings' updated schedule after missing NBA Cup quarterfinals

Despite their 120-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, the Kings will not be advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2024 NBA Cup next week.

Instead, after going 1-3 in the NBA Cup group stage, Sacramento will play two regular-season contests against two other non-qualifiers. The Kings will face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Thursday, Dec. 12, and then play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Dec. 16 at Golden 1 Center.

NBA schedule update ⬇️



The 22 teams that did not qualify for the Quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup have been assigned two regular-season games that will be played on Dec. 12 or 13 and Dec. 15 or 16. pic.twitter.com/o9hdY52LFP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 4, 2024

The added regular-season games will be the first time the Kings play the Pelicans and Nuggets during the 2024-25 NBA season. Sacramento lost all five meetings with New Orleans last season and went 3-1 against Denver in 2023-24.

In last season's NBA Cup, then known as the in-season tournament, the Kings were eliminated by the Pelicans in the quarterfinals -- and then they ended Sacramento's season in the NBA play-in tournament.

Before Sacramento faces New Orleans again next Thursday, the team has three games -- Dec. 5 at the Memphis Grizzlies, Dec. 6 at the San Antonio Spurs and Dec. 8 against the Utah Jazz at home. After picking up a much-needed win Tuesday against Houston, the Kings certainly will look to keep the ball rolling despite failing to advance in the NBA Cup.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals begin next Tuesday, with the semifinals set for next Saturday and the championship game scheduled for Dec. 17.

