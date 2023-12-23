US Postal Service announces price increases for stamps and shipping in 2024

Americans will be getting less bang for their buck at their local post office in 2024.

The U.S. Postal Service announced price increases for stamps and some shipping options that are set to take effect on Jan. 21, 2024.

USPS announced the cost of their First-Class Mail Forever stamps will go up 2 cents, from 66 to 68 cents per stamp. In addition, the cost of metered letters will go up a penny from 63 to 64 cents and First-Class Mail Postcards will also go up by 2 cents, from 51 to 53 cents.

The cost for stamps for international letters and postcards will also go up 5 cents, from $1.50 to $1.55.

For shipping services, the USPS Ground Advantage cost will go up by an average of 5.4%, the Priority Mail service will increase by an average of 5.7% and the Priority Mail Express service will go up, on average, by 5.9%.

