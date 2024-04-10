Vandal targets Islamic center at Rutgers University

An investigation is underway after an Islamic center at Rutgers University was vandalized, officials said.

At least one vandal broke into the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University (CILRU) on 122 College Avenue in New Brunswick, New Jersey, at some point between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, police said. They then damaged several items inside the center, including art pieces with Quranic verses, windows, televisions, printers and the Palestinian flag, according to the CILRU.

Rutgers Police are investigating the incident as a burglary, criminal mischief and bias crime.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“At Rutgers, hatred and bigotry have no place, nor should they have a place anywhere in the world,” Rutgers University spokesperson Megan Schumann wrote. “All forms of discrimination are never acceptable. The university strongly condemns acts of vandalism, intolerance, and xenophobia, such as those demonstrated in the incident at the Center for Islamic Life.“

New Jersey State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Division of Criminal Justice, the Division on Civil Rights and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office are also investigating the incident.

“We have been in direct contact with Muslim leaders across the state this morning to ensure that they know that they have our full and unwavering support during this difficult time,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin wrote. “Let me be clear: New Jersey will not tolerate acts of hate against the Muslim community. We will continue to work tirelessly, using every tool at our disposal to ensure that all New Jerseyans live without fear, knowing that our state’s diversity is supported, protected, and embraced.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also shared a statement on the incident on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Disgusted to learn that the Center for Islamic Life at @RutgersU was vandalized during Eid.



There is a criminal investigation underway and we are working with Rutgers and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our Muslim students. Islamophobia has NO place in New Jersey. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 10, 2024

Police have not released descriptions of any suspects. If you have any information on the incident, please call the Rutgers University Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

You can also report any bias incidents by visiting the NJBIAS website or calling 1-800-277-BIAS.