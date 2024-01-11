‘Rose Ruse': Va. woman pretends to deliver flowers, burgles multiple homes

Serial burglars in Northern Virginia pretended to deliver flowers and then broke into homes, authorities say.

The burglaries in Great Falls, McLean, Oakton and Reston began a few days after Christmas, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

In four of the crimes, a woman carrying a bouquet of flowers walked up to the door of a home and knocked. When no one answered, she returned to a vehicle waiting for her.

Then, two men forced their way into the homes and stole items including purses, jewelry and cash. The burglars tried to conceal their identities by tampering with home surveillance cameras.

Police shared an image of a woman carrying flowers.

Lt. James Curry asked members of the public for help catch who’s responsible for what he called the “rose ruse” burglary scheme.

“We want more people to be aware of it. We want more people to see it, call 911, get our officers there,” he said.

Here’s where and when the ‘rose ruse’ burglaries occurred: