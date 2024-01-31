Washington

Washington state faces first outbreak of a deadly fungal infection that's on the rise in the US

Cases of Candida auris have increased every year since 2016. Experts say it's only a matter of time before they're reported in every state

By NBC News

Picture of the yeast candida auris in a petri dish.
Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Four people in Washington state have tested positive this month for a rare fungal infection that can be deadly.

It's the state's first known outbreak of the fungus, called Candida auris, according to Seattle and King County health officials, though one locally acquired case was detected there in July.

The cluster comes as Candida auris continues to spread in the U.S.: Case numbers have risen every year since 2016.

The pathogen is resistant to some common antifungal medications, and it tends to infect people with weakened immune systems. It's often detected among hospital patients who use catheters, breathing tubes or feeding tubes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All four people in Washington who tested positive were patients at Kindred Hospital Seattle First Hill, a long-term acute care hospital. None have died, the public health department for Seattle and King County told NBC News.

The department announced Tuesday that it was notified of the first case on Jan. 10. The patient had recently been admitted to Kindred Hospital and was tested for Candida auris through a routine screening program that aims to identify infections before symptoms develop. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Washington
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us