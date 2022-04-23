Zelenskyy: Blinken, Austin to Visit Ukraine Sunday

Ukraine's president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House and the U.S. State Department declined to comment on Zelenskyy's remarks. The Pentagon will also not speak to the claim from the Ukrainian president, according to two defense officials.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Their trip would mark the highest-level U.S. officials to visit to the country since the beginning of the war. The Russian invasion will enter its third month Sunday.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.