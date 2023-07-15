Report: Vezenkov's $20M contract has two guaranteed years

The Kings needed a sweet offer to bring reigning EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov to Sacramento.

Vezenkov and the Kings reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $20 million on July 1, and HoopesHype's Michael Scotto provided more details regarding the structure of Vezenkov's contract.

Scotto reported Friday, citing league sources, that the Kings fully guaranteed the first two years of the 27-year-old's contract with a team option for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Sasha Vezenkov’s three-year, $20 million deal with the Sacramento Kings is fully guaranteed the first two years and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 14, 2023

Vezenkov averaged 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range in 33 EuroLeague games last season.

Sacramento worked behind the scenes to ensure they signed the player after acquiring Vezenkov's rights during the 2022 NBA Draft, sending a second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange.

The 6-foot-9 forward will be an additional piece to the puzzle that helps the Kings attempt to clinch a second consecutive playoff appearance.