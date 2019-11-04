DOJ Sends Letter to Publisher of Book by 'Anonymous'

The Justice Department is demanding identifying details about the senior Trump administration official who has written an anonymous book, warning in a letter to the publisher on Monday that the author may be subject to nondisclosure agreements, NBC News reported.

The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt, asked for details or copies of the author's nondisclosure agreements "or the dates of the author's service and the agencies where the author was employed, so that we may determine the terms of the author's nondisclosure agreements and ensure that they have been followed."

The author's literary agency, Javelin, accused the administration of trying to "intimidate and expose" the official in a statement.