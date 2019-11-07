Pence to File Trump's Paperwork for New Hampshire Primary

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to file paperwork Thursday for President Donald Trump to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Pence will file the necessary paperwork for reelection on behalf of Trump in Concord, his office announced on Tuesday. After the filing, the vice president will give remarks at a "Politics & Eggs" event Manchester.

Already several presidential hopefuls have filed paperwork for their names to appear on the ballot as Democrats hope to oust each other from a crowded race. Trump currently faces no major challenger in his party to recapture the GOP nomination.