Support for Roe v. Wade Hits New High: NBC/WSJ Poll

A woman demonstrates during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

As President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick readies for his confirmation hearing, support for the court’s landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade has hit an all-time high.

A new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal finds that 71 percent of American voters believe that the decision, which established a woman’s legal right to an abortion, should not be overturned. Just 23 percent say the ruling should be reversed.

That’s the highest level of support for the decision — and the lowest share of voters who want Roe v. Wade overturned — in the poll’s history dating back to 2005. In 1989, according to Gallup’s survey, 58 percent said they believed it should stay in place while 31 percent disagreed.