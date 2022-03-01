Biden Praises Ukraine, Condemns Russia to Begin State of the Union

President Joe Biden on Tuesday quickly addressed the current war waged by Russia against Ukraine, stating that "freedom will always triumph over tyranny."

"Tonight, we meet as Democrats Republicans and Independents. But most importantly as Americans. With a duty to one another to the American people to the Constitution. And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," Biden said, according to prepared remarks. "Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated."

Russia's attack on Ukraine stretched into its sixth day Tuesday, as a massive armored convoy advanced toward the capital, Kyiv, and major cities were hit by more heavy shelling.

"He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Biden said.