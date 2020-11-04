Oakland Poised to Get New Inspector General to Help Oversee Police Department

Stronger police accountability may be coming to Oakland following Tuesday's election as Measure S1 is passing, unofficial election results showed late Tuesday night.

Nearly 81 percent of people who voted said they approved of Measure S1, which would establish a new Office of the Inspector General under the Oakland Police Commission. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.

Oakland police have an inspector general who reports to the chief of police and city administrator and analyzes police policies and procedures.

The new inspector general would be able to review and investigate how the city is handling police misconduct.

Another power the new inspector general would have includes auditing how well the Police Department is complying with federal reforms.

"OPD has been under federal oversight for way too long and needs to get its house in order and make more progress," the proponents of the measure wrote.

Those who signed the argument include the Rev. George Cummings,

Faith in Action East Bay; City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan; Councilmember Dan Kalb, Police Commission chair Regina Jackson and Mariano Contreras of the Latino Task Force.

No argument was submitted to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters in opposition to the measure.

The new inspector general would be hired by the Police Commission and the commission could fire that person, too.