Newsom Recall: Both Sides Step Up Efforts With Election 1 Week Away

With the California gubernatorial recall election just one week away, it's crunch time for Gov. Gavin Newsom and the dozens of people looking to recall and replace him.

Both sides are stepping up the rhetoric in hopes of energizing their base.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Newsom, along with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials, paid a visit to what is known as the city hall of the Mission Tuesday. His message was one of appreciation paired with a last-minute plea for the Latino vote.

"I don't know any other state in the country that has done more to have the backs of our diverse communities in the state of California," he said.

Newsom also warned Democrats that if he's recalled, Republican Larry Elder will be the state's next governor.

"Larry Elder not only supported Donald Trump, he's to the right of Donald Trump," Newsom said.

Polls show Elder with the highest support among Newsom's opponents. The conservative talk show host has started his own daily blitz of ads and campaign stops.

Newsom will close out his campaigning with the biggest names possible. On Wednesday, he and Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in the East Bay.

Next week, President Biden is expected to join Newsom as well.

"The fact that the president of the United States is willing to come out before the election, that's a big deal," Newsom said.

Both sides believe they have the edge and still have the time to make their case, with the secretary of state saying only 6 million of the 22 million ballots issued have been returned.