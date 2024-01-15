Jill Biden

Jill Biden in Bay Area this week for fundraisers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

First lady Jill Biden is on the campaign trail and plans to be in the Bay Area this week.

Biden kicks off her tour on Tuesday by first stopping in Salt Lake City to celebrate educators and to speak at events for the Biden Victory Fund. The first lady will then head to San Francisco for a fundraiser.

On Wednesday, Biden will travel to Los Angeles before returning back to the Bay Area on Thursday for a fundraiser in Healdsburg.

The first lady will finish out the week in Ohio.

This article tagged under:

Jill Biden
