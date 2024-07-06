Decision 2024

President Biden still has uphill battle following debate, interview, expert says

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden made it clear he is not dropping out of the race.

In an exclusive 22-minute ABC News interview, the president said the debate against former president Donald Trump was just a “bad night”.

“It was a bad episode, no indication of any serious condition,” Biden said. “I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing. I had a bad night.”

The interview comes after serval democratic leaders asked him to back out of the presidential race.

President Joe Biden spoke out today saying he had "a bad night" in the debate between former president Donald Trump. But many are left wondering what's next for the president. NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre spoke with Political Analyst Larry Gerston to get a better understanding of what's at play.

San Jose State University Political Science Professor Donna Crane, said despite Biden doing better in the interview it was just not enough.

“I don't think it was nearly what needed to happen if what he hoped for was to push back this growing call for him to step away from the nominee,” Crane said. “ I was surprised that he did not want to acknowledge the uphill battle that he's got in front of him, the climb he's going to have to make.”

In the interview the president said he would not commit to neurological or cognitive tests as a way to reassure the American public. He said he is mentally fit for another four years in the White House.

“There’s been a lot of speculation, what's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What’s he going to do? Here’s my answer: I am running and going to win again,” Biden said at a political rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

