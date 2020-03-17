The Trump Administration
coronavirus

Trump Tweets About Coronavirus Using Term ‘Chinese Virus’

The CDC has warned against naming diseases after locations, saying it stigmatizes residents

In this May 16, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Evan Vucci/AP, File

President Donald Trump drew backlash Monday night after posting a tweet using the phrase "Chinese Virus," NBC News reports.

After giving an address Monday afternoon in which he said the country may be headed toward recession and urged social distancing, he later tweeted his confidence in and support for various sectors while including the offensive remark.

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" he wrote.

Many officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have criticized the phrase as inaccurate and potentially harmful in promoting racist associations between the virus and those from China.

